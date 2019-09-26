Cameroon: For Inclusive Participation - Organisers Roll Out YouTube Channel

Barely online for some days now, the channel has been attracting subscribers and views.

Several social media platforms have been created by organisers of the announced major national dialogue of the President of the Republic in his speech to Cameroonians on September 10, 2019 with a creation of a YouTube Channel being the latest. The channel named 'CmrDialogue' can be visited by everyone having access to the internet. At the moment, the YouTube Channel has one uploaded video which is the speech of the Head of State in which he convened the national dialogue. A click on the link takes one directly to the video which starts with the signing of the national anthem of Cameroon. For purposes of inclusive understanding, a voice over (interpretation) of the speech of the President therein has been done in Pidgin English. This adds to the already existing initial official versions of English and French. The uploaded video already has over 200 views shortly after it was put up.

The channel created on the heels of the announced dialogue seeks to keep Cameroonians and the world abreast with developments in relation to the national event and is equally bilingual in its content and context description. A comment section is available for the expression of views. The YouTube channel adds to the already existing other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and the official website. All these platforms are created to facilitate the contributions of those who for reasons of time and distance cannot physically make it to the dialogue venue. This platforms therefore promote inclusive participation, giving everyone the possibility of channelling insightful contributions to the national dialogue.