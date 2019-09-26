Cameroon: Major National Dialogue - Eric Chinje, Party Leaders Present Contributions

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute by midday on September 24, 2019 had consulted four delegations

The specificity in the ongoing consultations Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is carrying out ahead of the Major National Dialogue slated for the end of this month is that on September 24, 2019, he consulted opinion leaders such as Eric Chinje, Barrister Akere Muna. Still in the first part of the consultations on Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister also got the views of political leaders such as Maigari Bello Bouba, National President of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) and Banda Kani, President of the New Popular Movement (NPM).

All the delegations received in the morning had converging views in welcoming the dialogue before proposing ways of getting out of the crisis in the North West and South West Regions and how to prepare for the post-crisis period. The NUDP delegation under the leadership of Maigari Bello Bouba came with written proposals, key among which were the fact that the dialogue should be inclusive, known active groups on the field to be invited and assured that they will come freely, express themselves freely and return freely. Banda Kani and the NUDP leader had converging proposals that the decentralisation process be extensive and resources devolved to local authorities supervised to ensure that they meet the development needs of the local population. On the crisis, Banda Kani advised that measures be taken to ensure that ex-combatants do not become a danger to the society and that the humanitarian assistance plan now should be transformed to a reconstruction plan.

Eric Chinje, former CRTV icon and international consultant said he discussed with the Prime Minister what was going to change after the dialogue and how the country was going to deal with the change. To Eric Chinje, the major national dialogue was a historic moment in Cameroon comparable just to the Foumban Conference of 1961 that worked out the reunification of the two parts of Cameroon under the French and British control. He used the opportunity to appeal to all Cameroonians to effect change at their individual levels in order to contribute to the greater good, stating that the purpose of the dialogue was to determine the price of peace in Cameroon. Barrister Akere Muna who came with members of the Platform toward a New Republic and the Now Movement, saluted the dialogue. Though without going into details, he said the dialogue depends on many things and the things have to be looked at to make sure that it is successful.