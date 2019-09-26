Africa: CHAN 2020 - CAF Inspection Mission in Cameroon

25 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The team will inspect sporting infrastructure and accommodation facilities in Mfandena (Yaounde), Douala, Bafoussam and Garoua.

The CAF Inspection team is in Cameroon to inspect infrastructure earmarked for the sixth edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2020. The seven-man CAF delegation led by First Vice President, Constant Omari will be in the country for one week. The CAF delegation traveled to Cameroon in two groups and were all expected to be in the country today, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

The CAF Inspection team will inspect sporting infrastructure and accommodation facilities in four cities notably Mfandena (Yaounde), Douala, Bafoussam and Garoua. The inspection visit will begin tomorrow, September 26, 2019 in Yaounde before going to Douala (Littoral), Bafoussam (West) and Garoua (North) in the days ahead. The Limbe Ominsports Stadium which is also one of the venues for the competition will not be inspected as the infrastructure in that area is already set for competition. The CAF delegation is expected to stay in the country till September 30, 2019. Prior to the visit, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, organised a two-day seminar in Yaounde to seek better ways of presenting the 2020 CHAN and the 2021 AFCON projects to the CAF delegation. Earlier, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi visited construction sites in the host cities and expressed satisfaction on the level of work done in the different competition venues. The level of progress in the infrastructures will enable the Confederation of African Football to determine the date for the competition. The Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) is reserved for players who compete in their domestic leagues. A total of 16 teams including host country, Cameroon, will play at the tournament. Cameroon has already qualified automatically as host.

