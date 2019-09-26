Nigeria: Lagos Shuts 20 Health Facilities Over Poor Standards

The Lagos State Government through the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA has shut 20 health facilities for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this after a monitoring and inspection exercise carried out by the Agency, stressed that the State Government remains committed to putting a halt to the ugly trend of having unqualified personnel in health facilities.

Idowu maintained that the state government would continue to insist that the environment for the dispensation of medical care should be suitable and hygienic for the promotion and maintenance of good health.

Idowu explained that part of the strategies employed by the Agency that made it record a level of success included consistent surveillance and monitoring of health facilities in the state, supported by members of the public as well as placement of adequate sanctions against those who fail to adhere to standards.

She urged members of the public to cooperate and support the government in the fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizenry.

The HEFAMAA boss also revealed that the Agency has witnessed an improved service delivery since the introduction of e-hefama, a technological-based platform to ease registration of facilities and conduct other functions and responsibilities of HEFAMAA.

The e-hefamaa offers a robust complaint mechanism whereby members of the public could channel their grievances directly to the agency for prompt actions and solutions.

"I have no doubt that the introduction of the e-platform will make the operations of HEFAMAA less cumbersome and also availing facilities and members of the public the opportunity to interface with the agency seamlessly" She Said.

Idowu advised owners and operators of health facilities in the State to ensure they complete their registration with HEFAMAA, collect the agency's logo and display them at a visible position in around their facilities where members of the public can see.

vanguard