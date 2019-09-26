Nigeria: Lagos Shuts 20 Health Facilities Over Poor Standards

26 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government through the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA has shut 20 health facilities for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this after a monitoring and inspection exercise carried out by the Agency, stressed that the State Government remains committed to putting a halt to the ugly trend of having unqualified personnel in health facilities.

Idowu maintained that the state government would continue to insist that the environment for the dispensation of medical care should be suitable and hygienic for the promotion and maintenance of good health.

Idowu explained that part of the strategies employed by the Agency that made it record a level of success included consistent surveillance and monitoring of health facilities in the state, supported by members of the public as well as placement of adequate sanctions against those who fail to adhere to standards.

She urged members of the public to cooperate and support the government in the fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizenry.

The HEFAMAA boss also revealed that the Agency has witnessed an improved service delivery since the introduction of e-hefama, a technological-based platform to ease registration of facilities and conduct other functions and responsibilities of HEFAMAA.

The e-hefamaa offers a robust complaint mechanism whereby members of the public could channel their grievances directly to the agency for prompt actions and solutions.

"I have no doubt that the introduction of the e-platform will make the operations of HEFAMAA less cumbersome and also availing facilities and members of the public the opportunity to interface with the agency seamlessly" She Said.

Idowu advised owners and operators of health facilities in the State to ensure they complete their registration with HEFAMAA, collect the agency's logo and display them at a visible position in around their facilities where members of the public can see.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.