Libya: France - Press for Rights in Libya Talks

25 September 2019
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release

New York — Global leaders should ensure that human rights concerns and accountability are integral to talks for a political settlement between warring factions in Libya, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian. The ministerial meeting convened by France will be held during the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2019.

Armed conflicts since early April between groups affiliated with the Libyan National Army (LNA) under the command of General Khalifa Hiftar, and groups affiliated with the UN-backed Government of National Accord, have resulted in the deaths of at least 100 civilians. The conflict has displaced more than 120,000 people from their homes and destroyed civilian infrastructure. Armed groups in Libya have been operating with near-impunity since the end of the 2011 revolution while the domestic criminal justice sector has become dysfunctional.

"France and Le Drian should not avoid a public commitment to hold civilian and military officials in Libya accountable for the most serious human rights abuses," said Bénédicte Jeannerod, France director at Human Rights Watch. "Insisting that a political settlement can be based on impunity will come back to haunt leaders as violations continue."

Human Rights Watch has since 2011 documented serious violations of international law in Libya including mass forced displacement, long-term arbitrary detention without charge, abductions and enforced disappearances, and torture. Human Rights Watch has also documented systematic and widespread abuses against migrants and asylum seekers held by smugglers and traffickers and in detention centers run by the Interior Ministry of the Government of National Accord. Abuses included forced labor, rape, deprivation of food and water, and beatings.

Global leaders should sanction reported rampant violations of the UN arms embargo against Libya, Human Rights Watch said. The violations have allowed weapons and ammunition to fall into the hands of groups that are committing serious crimes. Global leaders should also support Libyan and international nongovernmental organizations' call for an international body to investigate human rights violations in Libya.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Human Rights
External Relations
Europe and Africa
North Africa
Libya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.