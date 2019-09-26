Angola: Handball - Angola Qualify for "China'2020" World Championship

Luanda — The national women's cadet handball team qualified for the 2020 World Cup in China, thanks to the second position reached at the African Nations Championship, which ended on Tuesday night (24) in Niamey (Niger).

To this end, the Angolans defeated in the last round DRC, by 32-20, with advantage at the halftime of three goals (15-12).

In China will also be Egypt, African champions, thanks to the victory over Tunisia, by 27-21 (12:10).

In the final standings, Tunisia occupied the third position followed by Guinea (4th place), Algeria (5th), DRC (6th) and Niger (7th).