Eritrea: Meeting On Implementation of Development Programs

Massawa — The Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu conducted a meeting on 22 September with the residents of Ghinda sub-zone focusing on the implementation of the charted out development programs.

Indicating that effort is being exerted to alleviate potable water supply in Ghinda town, Brig. Gen. Tekle called on the residents to strengthen participation for the timely completion of the project.

Brig. Gen. Tekle went on to say that due to nomadic way of life children could not be able to attend regular education and pregnant women and children receive proper health service and called for speeding up villages regrouping with a view to enable residents become beneficiaries of social services.

As regards agricultural development, Brig. Gen. Tekle said that initiative is being taken to develop date farming in the sub-zone and called on the residents to play due part.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the over all situation in the sub-zone and adopted various recommendations.