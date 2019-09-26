Ghana: Govt Submits Draft Framework On Exploration, Exploitation of Hydrocarbons to Cote d'Ivoire

press release

Ghana has submitted a draft framework on the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons and other sub-sea and sub-surface resources that may span the maritime boundary to Cote d'Ivoire.

The framework was submitted by a delegation led by the Senior Minister, who is also the Chairman of Ghana's committee for the joint implementation of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) judgement, Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, at the third Ghana - Cote d'Ivoire ITLOS judgement implementation meeting held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire from 19th to 20th September, 2019.

This was contained in a communique jointly signed by Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo and the head of Cote d'Ivoire State Mediator, Mr. Adama Toungara.

According to the communique, the framework was submitted after Ghana had reviewed an earlier draft framework agreement on the maritime boundary, hydrocarbons and other natural resources she received from Cote d'Ivoire in May 2018.

The communique stated that Cote d'Ivoire was also expected to study and analyse the document received from Ghana and present it to Ghana during the next session in Accra.

Both countries agreed that further discussions would be held on the draft framework agreement at the next meeting to be held in Accra, it added. The two countries have officially signed on the maps showing the maritime boundary line between Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana also agreed for the relevant institutions of both countries to expeditiously study the feasibility of a project to build and operate a Thermal Power Plant at the border of the two countries, with natural gas fuel supplied from Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire and the power produced to be dispatched to both countries", the communique further explained.