Zimbabwe: Council Resumes Water Supplies

Harare City Council said they have started treating water at Morton Jaffray Waterworks with most households already receiving supplies yesterday after Government's intervention.

The latest development comes after Government took over Morton Jaffray Waterworks to ensure residents access potable water after Acting President Kembo Mohadi facilitated the clearance of water treatment chemicals at the border while the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) and District Development Fund (DDF) chipped in with technical assistance.

Earlier this week, Harare City Council shut down Morton Jaffray water treatment plant citing shortages of imported water treatment chemicals and low water levels at Lake Chivero.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said there is an improvement on water supply in Harare.

"We started treating water at Morton Jaffray water works yesterday (Tuesday).

"By Tuesday at night, some residential areas started receiving water. We expect other areas to receive water by today (yesterday). All residents will receive water progressively" said Mr Chideme.

"Morton Jaffray Waterworks commenced operations yesterday. The conveyance of the water in trunk lines will commence anytime now and started receiving water on their taps on Tuesday midnight. A further 35 tonnes of HTH have been secured to provide a stockpile to ensure that this shut down of the water works does not recur," he said.

"We are currently treating water. We expecting more deliveries of water treatment chemicals to ensure enough water supplies in Harare," said Mr Chideme.

"I cannot give you the quantity of chemicals right now. I am not in office right now, but I will give you more information tomorrow (Thursday)" he said.

Acting Harare mayor councillor Enock Mupamawonde recently said that the city had secured seven days' supply of water treatment chemicals from a local company.