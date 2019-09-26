Zimbabwe: Council Resumes Water Supplies

26 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Harare City Council said they have started treating water at Morton Jaffray Waterworks with most households already receiving supplies yesterday after Government's intervention.

The latest development comes after Government took over Morton Jaffray Waterworks to ensure residents access potable water after Acting President Kembo Mohadi facilitated the clearance of water treatment chemicals at the border while the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) and District Development Fund (DDF) chipped in with technical assistance.

Earlier this week, Harare City Council shut down Morton Jaffray water treatment plant citing shortages of imported water treatment chemicals and low water levels at Lake Chivero.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said there is an improvement on water supply in Harare.

"We started treating water at Morton Jaffray water works yesterday (Tuesday).

"By Tuesday at night, some residential areas started receiving water. We expect other areas to receive water by today (yesterday). All residents will receive water progressively" said Mr Chideme.

"Morton Jaffray Waterworks commenced operations yesterday. The conveyance of the water in trunk lines will commence anytime now and started receiving water on their taps on Tuesday midnight. A further 35 tonnes of HTH have been secured to provide a stockpile to ensure that this shut down of the water works does not recur," he said.

"We are currently treating water. We expecting more deliveries of water treatment chemicals to ensure enough water supplies in Harare," said Mr Chideme.

"I cannot give you the quantity of chemicals right now. I am not in office right now, but I will give you more information tomorrow (Thursday)" he said.

Acting Harare mayor councillor Enock Mupamawonde recently said that the city had secured seven days' supply of water treatment chemicals from a local company.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.