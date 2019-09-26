Ghana: Three Schools in Kassena-Nankana Municipality Receive Computers

25 September 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Peter Atogewe Wedam

The Kassena-Nankana Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr William Aduum, has presented 30 desktop computers and their accessories to three Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Municipality.

The schools are the Pungyoro Junior High School, Doba Junior High School and the Gayingo JHS. Each school got 10 sets of the computers, 10 UPS, a printer each, a scanner and a projector.

Mr Aduum, who led a team from the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to the beneficiary schools and witnessed the installation of the computers last week, noted that the computers would facilitate the teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the schools.

He commended GIFEC for supplying the computers, adding that the era where pupils in the schools in parts of the Municipality only saw images of computers in textbooks is gone forever as "the children can now touch and actually, use computers."

He advised both teachers and pupils against using the computers for nefarious activities especially on the internet.

While appealing to GIFEC for more computers for schools in the municipality, the MCE pledged that the Assembly's readiness to meet GIFEC's requirements which include connectivity to the national electricity grid, a computer lab and computer designed table and chairs.

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Education
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.