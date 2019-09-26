Ghana: Three Schools in Kassena-Nankana Municipality Receive Computers

press release

The Kassena-Nankana Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr William Aduum, has presented 30 desktop computers and their accessories to three Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Municipality.

The schools are the Pungyoro Junior High School, Doba Junior High School and the Gayingo JHS. Each school got 10 sets of the computers, 10 UPS, a printer each, a scanner and a projector.

Mr Aduum, who led a team from the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to the beneficiary schools and witnessed the installation of the computers last week, noted that the computers would facilitate the teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the schools.

He commended GIFEC for supplying the computers, adding that the era where pupils in the schools in parts of the Municipality only saw images of computers in textbooks is gone forever as "the children can now touch and actually, use computers."

He advised both teachers and pupils against using the computers for nefarious activities especially on the internet.

While appealing to GIFEC for more computers for schools in the municipality, the MCE pledged that the Assembly's readiness to meet GIFEC's requirements which include connectivity to the national electricity grid, a computer lab and computer designed table and chairs.