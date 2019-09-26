Zimbabwe: Mi Casa, Amayenge for Tuku Memorial

26 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

South African music outfit, Mi Casa and Zambian singers --Amayenge and James Sakala -- who are billed to headline the Tuku Memorial Concert set for tomorrow night at Glamis Arena in Harare, are today expected in the country.

Mi Casa is expected to touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at around 4pm with the Zambian artistes scheduled to arrive at any time of the day since they will be travelling by road.

Partson Chimboza of Chipaz Promotions, who are bringing the musicians, said there will be a welcome party at Dream Nightlife, formerly Club Sankayi.

"There will be a welcome party for the artistes who are coming from South Africa and Zambia. I am sure they will be in the country late in the afternoon.

"We want to create an environment where they can feel at home and also get any opportunity to mix and mingle with people and artists who will be able to attend the event," said Chimboza.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso will tomorrow lead an array of local musicians to perform at the Tuku Memorial Concert where other music heavy weights -- Winky D and Jah Prayzah -- are set to take to the stage.

Daughter to the late music icon, Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, Selmor Mtukudzi, who is billed to perform at the concert, took to her Facebook to reaffirm her participation at the event.

Selmor indicated that she will be performing for free at the show she considers to be a family event.

The Black Spirits and Zimdancehall singers -- Souljah Love, Tocky Vibes, Enzo Ishall, Kinna and Blot also makes up the lineup of performers.

Diana Samkange Mangwenya is also expected to take to the stage.

Tuku died on January 23 at Avenues Clinic at the age of 66 after battling diabetes for a long time.

