Liberia/Angola: President Weah Makes National Amputee Team's Participation in Cup Finals in Angola Possible

President George Manneh Weah has taken care of costs for the participation of the National Amputees Football Team in the upcoming Amputee Nations Cup Final scheduled for Luanda, Angola.

The team, which over the years brought pride to Liberia with the winning of several trophies, is expected to depart the country soon to honor the continental sporting engagement that brings together amputee national teams from across Africa.

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, the President, through Chief the Protocol of the Executive Mansion, Madam Nora Finda Bundo, presented tickets, travelling allowances, incidentals and medicals to the team to make the trip void of hindrance.

"As you all may be aware of what's happening in country, the government is stressed with economic challenges, yet the President has decided that he would do everything to meet your request," she told the team at the President's Rehab Residence.

Despite the harsh economic realities confronting the government, Madam Bundo said President Weah was touched by the request made to him by the Team to sponsor their trip to Angola to honor their commitment to the tournament.

"You came to the President to sponsor your trip to Angola to participate in the ongoing Amputee African Cup of Nation," the Executive Mansion COP, who is fondly call 'Rescue', said.

The Executive Mansion Chief of Protocol added that the government takes into consideration all sectors of sport for equal treatment, in terms of financial and technical support.

She said further: "The office of the President will do all it can to treat everybody with dignity. This is the time you are going to represent the country; we must stand with you. Liberia is all we have. No matter our political and ideological differences, let us know Liberia is our common denominator. The President wishes you well and good luck."

Responding to the President's gesture on behalf of the team, the President of the Lone Star Amputee Football Federation lauded the Liberian leader, who is the Chief Patron of Sports, for the intervention made and his continuous support to the Team.

Mr. Cooper George promised that the team would bring another pride to the country, with the level of preparation they have had and the confidence in themselves.

Mr. George assured the President through Madam Bundo that the team would do all in its power to crush any team that comes in its path.

"I want to assure the President and the Liberian people that the team is in high spirit and ready to bring back another trophy to the peace-loving people of Liberia," George averred and added: "We want to say our ultimate goal for this year's tournament is victory. We are going to only show the Trophy to our opponents and bring it back home."