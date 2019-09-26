South Africa: How to Finance the Green Transition

analysis

World leaders gathered at the UN in New York this week to take stock of the global fight against climate change - and submit new emissions-reduction commitments. Given the scale of the climate crisis, we are not moving nearly as fast as we should be. We have been stuck in second gear for too long. Accelerating the pace of change will require a combination of efforts from all actors, public and private.

Leadership Initiative (CFLI). Led by Michael Bloomberg, the UN's special envoy for climate action, the CFLI was created to mobilise private capital at the global level in response to the issue.

This month, the CFLI released a new report, Financing the Low Carbon Future, which outlines ways green finance can be scaled up to support an orderly transition to a low-carbon economy and identifies opportunities for public-private partnerships to meet the objectives of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the largest multilateral investor in climate-related projects in the world. But now, answering the call of European heads of state and European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen, we intend to scale up our ambitions and strengthen the EIB's role as the European Union's...