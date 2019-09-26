Sudan, Norway PMs Meet to Cement Relations

New York — Sudan's Prime Minister Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk has met with Norway's PM Erna Solberg, and praised Norway's stance of supporting Sudan and backing the choices and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that in a meeting on the periphery of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York today, Hamdouk added that Sudan was looking forward towards the continuity of Norwegian support, particularly with regard to removing Sudan from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, writing-off foreign debts, and normalisation of relations with international institutions.

Hamdok assured his Norwegian counterpart that "the priorities of the transitional government were represented in maintaining justice and realisation of comprehensive peace".

He pointed out the role played by EU particularly and the Norwegian intervention as an important matter in this context.

Norwegian Prime Minister Solberg affirmed readiness of her country to support the new government, particularly in the field of peace, and economic reform.

She invited Hamdouk to attend an international conference on economy and business administration.

General Assembly

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday. The theme of the UN debate is "Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion."

As reported by Radio Dabanga this week, Sudan's Minister of Finance Ibrahim El Badawi announced that it is not possible that the economic sanctions against Sudan will be lifted within a year.

Human rights

As reported by Radio Dabanga today, The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday signed an agreement with the government of Sudan to open a UN Human Rights Office in Khartoum and field offices in Darfur, Blue Nile, Southern Kordofan and East Sudan.

