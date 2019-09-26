Sudan: Finance Minister - Efforts Afoot to Retrieve Stolen Funds From Abroad

Khartoum — Sudan' Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Ibrahim El Badawi, has announced that efforts are being exerted to lift the economic sanctions on Sudan and the intensive contacts made by the Prime Minister through his participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. He also announced that efforts are being made to retrieve stolen Sudanese funds illegally siphoned abroad.

He said in a briefing to the economic press and media that according to the US administration, the economic sanctions against Sudan cannot be undone easily because the file is in Congress and this matter has important requirements.

He said that the issue of dealing with Sudan arrears to international institutions, amounting to $2.6 billion, is linked to the US terrorism list. Minister El Badawi said that there will not be a problem in solving the issue of arrears as soon as the name of Sudan is removed from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

He pointed to the progress achieved in the area of human rights, stressing that this progress will contribute effectively to lifting the sanctions imposed on Sudan.

'Retrieve stolen funds from abroad'

The Minister said that a committee will be formed to return the stolen money from abroad, indicating that Sudan has received pledges from the United Nations and some organisations to help in this regard.

He announced that the next week will witness assignment of a Sudanese expatriates deposit, appreciating the initiative in this regard.

Implementation of the second phase of the emergency programme will begin in July and will last until the end of next year, stating that the uniting of the exchange rate cannot take place at the current time.

El Badawi announced the initiation of institutional reform and wage increases as of the second half of 2020 and stressed the use of expertise abroad to benefit from them in training and rehabilitation.

He pointed to the formation of electronic identity by taking advantage of the civil registry in the Ministry of Interior, and explained that it was able to target citizens directly.

The Finance Minister further revealed a plan to adopt the progressive taxes system for the able groups and the possibility of abolishing some taxes that prevent the benefit of the added value of some products. The adoption of a bot system in a number of projects in the coming period

He pointed to the expansion of the tax umbrella and seeking to double the budgets of health, education, and water, and announced the start of work to develop the meat industry.