Sudan: Finance Minister - Efforts Afoot to Retrieve Stolen Funds From Abroad

25 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan' Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Ibrahim El Badawi, has announced that efforts are being exerted to lift the economic sanctions on Sudan and the intensive contacts made by the Prime Minister through his participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. He also announced that efforts are being made to retrieve stolen Sudanese funds illegally siphoned abroad.

He said in a briefing to the economic press and media that according to the US administration, the economic sanctions against Sudan cannot be undone easily because the file is in Congress and this matter has important requirements.

He said that the issue of dealing with Sudan arrears to international institutions, amounting to $2.6 billion, is linked to the US terrorism list. Minister El Badawi said that there will not be a problem in solving the issue of arrears as soon as the name of Sudan is removed from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

He pointed to the progress achieved in the area of human rights, stressing that this progress will contribute effectively to lifting the sanctions imposed on Sudan.

'Retrieve stolen funds from abroad'

The Minister said that a committee will be formed to return the stolen money from abroad, indicating that Sudan has received pledges from the United Nations and some organisations to help in this regard.

He announced that the next week will witness assignment of a Sudanese expatriates deposit, appreciating the initiative in this regard.

Implementation of the second phase of the emergency programme will begin in July and will last until the end of next year, stating that the uniting of the exchange rate cannot take place at the current time.

El Badawi announced the initiation of institutional reform and wage increases as of the second half of 2020 and stressed the use of expertise abroad to benefit from them in training and rehabilitation.

He pointed to the formation of electronic identity by taking advantage of the civil registry in the Ministry of Interior, and explained that it was able to target citizens directly.

The Finance Minister further revealed a plan to adopt the progressive taxes system for the able groups and the possibility of abolishing some taxes that prevent the benefit of the added value of some products. The adoption of a bot system in a number of projects in the coming period

He pointed to the expansion of the tax umbrella and seeking to double the budgets of health, education, and water, and announced the start of work to develop the meat industry.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.