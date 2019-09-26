Sudan: Madani briefed on the activity of the National Chamber of Importers

25 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani was briefed on the National Chamber of Importers of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and its role in serving the national economy and facing the challenges of economic reform.

In a meeting with the Chamber of Importers Wednesday led by its Chairman Ali Salah Ali, the minister stressed the importance of partnership with stakeholders, particularly the private sector. Madani pointed out that all the decisions and policies of the ministry on commodities would be taken after study and consultation them with the companies and concerned partiess. He explained that the ministry has been working with the relevant bodies to prepare its policies for the coming period to develop a plan for the emergeny program announced by the state for the next (200) days.

He pointed to the ministry's endeavor to fight corruption in its various forms and methods, pledging to review the record of exporters and importers besides working to add value to the products, referring to his concern with the quality, specifications and the fight against smuggling alongside addressing the issues of the activities of government companies. He urged the importance of coordination to reduce the burdens of living on citizens. For his part, the Chairman of the Chamber of Importers affirmed their absolute cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, promising to interact with all its programs and policies in support of the national economy and the creation of strong partnerships between the two sides, stressing their serious endeavor to reduce the burdens of living, reduce the cost of strategic goods of interest to the citizen and fight smuggling, calling for the organization of import during the coming period.

Read the original article on SNA.

