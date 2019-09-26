Nigeria: IAAF Honour Maria Wophil With Veteran Pin Award

The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Tuesday at the Qatar National Convention Centre conferred on one of the longest serving secretary generals of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Mrs Maria Worphil, the Veteran Pin Award for her outstanding contribution to athletics.

Mrs Wophil was honoured with the prestigious award during the opening ceremony of the 52nd IAAF Congress which precedes the World Championships which starts on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

Mrs Wophil was honoured for her long and meritorious service to the cause of World Athletics.

Mrs Wophil has now joined the list of very few Nigerian recipients of the award. The list includes two former Nigerian internationals,the late Alhaji Abdulkareem Okhai Amun and veteran coach, Armelia Edet, while former President of AFN, Solomon Ogba was a recipient of the award in 2013.