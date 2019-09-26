Ghana: Partner Govt to Develop C'nities-Religious Bodies Urged

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has appealed to religious bodies to partner the government in areas of infrastructural development.

He explained that although the government recognised the role of religious bodies in socio-economic development and spirituality, a stringent partnership between the two would accelerate the fortunes of the citizenry.

"Spiritual means only cannot meet the needs of the citizenry, neither will secular leadership alone succeed, there is no default in recognising good secular policies and programmes that give fair access, opportunity and hope to make life better," Mr Asamoa stressed.

He made the call at a prayer breakfast meeting held in Accra with church leaders on Monday on the theme: 'Spiritual guidance, effective leadership'.

Mr Asamoa noted that the government had made remarkable benchmarks and had restored stability in economic management which had resulted in the nation out of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

"We have brought many vulnerable families with the hope of education for widespread expansion of knowledge, we have restored livelihood which nearly perished from "dumsor", with the introduction of the government's e-application system with relevant government institution, the system will help clamp down on corruption in the public sector.

"The government is committed, determined and dedicated to fight corruption, hence, the call for all stakeholders to involve and play their significant roles in the fight, I wish to observe that nation building is about leadership and resource management and a focused leadership, bold enough to foster intergenerational policies and programmes.

"We will still meet immediate needs, coupled with good economic management, changes lives positively, now that electoral transitions have become normal after 27 years of the 1992 Constitution, it is time to be deeply involved in the quality of governance with significant changes happening in the municipality such as roads, streetlights, water, provision of school facilities, drains and scholarships," Mr Asamoa assured.