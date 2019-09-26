Sudan: World Bank Promises Assistance to Implement Social Protection Program

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Badawi has revealed his ministry's planning to increase the funds allocated to education and health in the budget of the fiscal year 2020, in the context of the government's resurgence program aimed at achieving the goals of sustainable development and poverty reduction. The World Bank promised to assist the Government of Sudan to implement the social protection program and provide the required technical assistance to support the government's efforts in this area besides enhancing the chances of Sudan benefiting from the experiences of similar countries in implementing social protection programs.

The government plan to achieve peace, development and social security during the coming period was discussed by the Minister of Finance and the World Bank during an expanded meeting held at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday attended by the Minister of Labor and Social Development Lina Al-Sheikh and the World Bank mission.

It was agreed on the importance of the World Bank's role and assistance in implementing the government plan and the social protection program.