Sudan: Hamdok Meets With Assistant UN Secretary-General for Peace Building

New York — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, met on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, with the Assistant UN Secretary General for Peace building, Oscar Fernandez Taranco, in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ambassador Ilham Shantair, and Sudan Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations. Ambassador Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddiq.

The meeting dealt with ways for the benefiting of Sudan from the support provided by the Peace building Commission in the transition from the peacekeeping stage to the peacebuilding era, in addition to funding provided by the Peace building Fund.

The two sides underscored the importance of cooperation and coordination to address the international community for mobilizing resources to boost the implementation of peace building projects in Sudan.