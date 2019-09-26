Sudan: PM - We Are Ready to Cooperate With the World Bank

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has reiterated the government's readiness to cooperate with the World Bank in the interest of Sudan. This came during a meeting, in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings, with the President of the World Bank Group David R. Malpass, who affirmed the World Bank's readiness to support the programs of the transitional government, explaining that the World Bank will work with the transitional government to develop and strengthen the Sudan economy.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability