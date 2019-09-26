Sudan: PM - We Are Ready to Cooperate With the World Bank

25 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has reiterated the government's readiness to cooperate with the World Bank in the interest of Sudan. This came during a meeting, in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings, with the President of the World Bank Group David R. Malpass, who affirmed the World Bank's readiness to support the programs of the transitional government, explaining that the World Bank will work with the transitional government to develop and strengthen the Sudan economy.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.