Sudan: Federal Government Minister Gives Directive to Review Native Administration Act

Khartoum — The Minister of Federal Government, Dr. Yousif Adam Al-Dhai, has directed Walis (governors) of the states to review the Native Administration Act, stressing importance of the act and its reform.

The minister called on the Walis (governors) of the states, during a meeting at the Ministry of Federal Government, on Wednesday to review the register and the Act of Native Administration.

He said the native administration has powers that are parallel to local government jurisdictions and that, he added, shall be adjusted by formation of a native administration council.