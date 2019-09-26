Sudanese - Russian Relations Are Historic and Firm, Expert

Khartoum, Sep..25 (SUNA) - The Political expert, Dr Nagi Ali Bashir, underlined that the Sudanese - Russian relations are firm and developing since the time of Soviet Union up to the Federal Republic of Russia, disclosing that the bilateral relations were set up on the bases of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs.

On the Russia - Africa Summit due to take place in Sochi city in next October with participation of a high-level Sudanese delegation, Dr. Nagi said in a statement to SUNA that Russia previously provided Sudan multiple economic assistance, pointing out that Russia does not impose conditions in return of the political or economic support that it provides to others.

He said that Sudan shall make use of the Russian technological expertise in the agricultural, military, capacity building and scientific domains.