Sudanese - Russian Relations Are Historic and Firm, Expert

25 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Sep..25 (SUNA) - The Political expert, Dr Nagi Ali Bashir, underlined that the Sudanese - Russian relations are firm and developing since the time of Soviet Union up to the Federal Republic of Russia, disclosing that the bilateral relations were set up on the bases of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs.

On the Russia - Africa Summit due to take place in Sochi city in next October with participation of a high-level Sudanese delegation, Dr. Nagi said in a statement to SUNA that Russia previously provided Sudan multiple economic assistance, pointing out that Russia does not impose conditions in return of the political or economic support that it provides to others.

He said that Sudan shall make use of the Russian technological expertise in the agricultural, military, capacity building and scientific domains.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
External Relations
East Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.