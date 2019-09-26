Sudan: Dr. Hamdok Praises Norway Stance of Supporting Sudan

New York — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has praised Norway stance in supporting Sudan and backing up the choices and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

During his meeting Wednesday with the Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Dr. Hamdok said that Sudan is looking forward to for continuity of Norway support to it, particularly with regard to removing Sudan name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, the dossier of writing off the foreign debts, and normalization of Sudan relations with the international institutions.

The Prime Minister stressed that the transitional government's top priority is to build a just and realize comprehensive and sustainable peace, referring to the role played by the European Union and Norway in particular in this regard.

He expressed his optimism that the next rounds of negotiations with the armed movements will be a good opportunity to reach a sustainable peace, pointing out that the economic challenge is an urgent priority for the transitional government.

On her part, the Norwegian Prime Minister affirmed her country's readiness to work with the new government in Sudan and to support the process of reform, especially in the areas of peace and economic reform, stressing Norway's standing alongside Sudan as a trustworthy partner.

The Prime Minister of Norway extended an invitation to the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, to attend the First International Conference on Economics and Business Administration, which will be held in Norway in June of next year.