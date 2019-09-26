Sudan: RSF Arrest 138 Persons From Different Nationalities On Borders

25 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was able to arrest 138 persons from different nationalities at triangle area inside Sudanese boundaries with Libyan and Chadian.

The arrested persons were classified as 71 Sudanese: 37 Ethiopians: 24 Libyans: and 6 Chadians.

In addition, RSF has put hands on 18 vehicles prepared for picking the arrested persons as illegal migrants to their destination in Libya.

RSF spokesman Brig. Jamal Jumma said in press statement that they had arrested 33 individuals representing gangs using 18 vehicles, involved in human trafficking and illegal immigration.

The gangs' individuals were arrested during RSF patrolling borders as part of RSF sovereign mission to fight human trafficking and illegal immigration on Sudanese borders with neighboring countries, Brig, Gumma said.

He added that 24 Libyans and nine Sudanese were exchanged human trafficking operations on Sudanese - Libyan borders.

