Sudan: It Is Time for Appointing Civilian Walis (Governors), Say Walis of States

25 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The caretaker Walis (governors) of States of Sudan have demanded relieving from their posts and appointing civilian Walis.

They indicated that the constitutional vacuum is not in favor of the states.

The Walis affirmed during a meeting which have drawn them in a meeting at the Ministry of Federal Government, chaired by the Minister of the Federal Governemnt Chamber, Dr. Yousif Adam Al-Fekki, Wednesday that it is time for choosing civilian walis (governors) for states after formation of the transitional government.

They unanimously affirmed that the long time assignment has affected their military bases, calling on the Ministry of Federal Government, the Council of Ministers and the Sovereignty Council to issue a decree enabling the caretaker governors to return to their military bases.

