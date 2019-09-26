Sudan: Agriculture Minister - Agricultural Production Is a Cornerstone for the Real Change in Sudan

25 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Eng. Issa Osman Sharif has affirmed that the agricultural production is the key basis for the real change in Sudan at this stage, praising the role of the Palm Welfare and Cultivation Association in in developing palm farming and marketing as a national project. This came during a meeting with the delegation of the Sudanese Palm Welfare and Agriculture Association headed by its Secretary General Dr. Badr-Eddin Al-Sheikh, who briefed the minister on the activities of the association and its role in developing the cultivation and marketing of palm trees. The meeting also touched on the preparations for the third Khalifa International Prize Festival, which is scheduled to be held during 26th -30th of the next November. Engineer Sharif called for the concern with the agricultural statistics and finding a mechanism for the organization of the relationship between producers and the ministry's departments, stressing the importance of the association's role in training, agricultural research and evaluation in the field of palms, pointing out to the importance of the existence of a national coordinator on Palm in the ministry to study the challenges faced by palm cultivation in Sudan and work to resolve the. The minister referred to the importance of palm research center to benefit from the organizations and the private sector to add value to palm cultivation. For his part Dr. Al-Sheikh pointed to the importance of benefiting from the Khalifa International Prize Festival in developing palm cultivation in Sudan, attracting international support in the work of the crop value chain and encouraging the private sector to introduce new varieties.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.