Sudan: Agriculture Minister - Agricultural Production Is a Cornerstone for the Real Change in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Eng. Issa Osman Sharif has affirmed that the agricultural production is the key basis for the real change in Sudan at this stage, praising the role of the Palm Welfare and Cultivation Association in in developing palm farming and marketing as a national project. This came during a meeting with the delegation of the Sudanese Palm Welfare and Agriculture Association headed by its Secretary General Dr. Badr-Eddin Al-Sheikh, who briefed the minister on the activities of the association and its role in developing the cultivation and marketing of palm trees. The meeting also touched on the preparations for the third Khalifa International Prize Festival, which is scheduled to be held during 26th -30th of the next November. Engineer Sharif called for the concern with the agricultural statistics and finding a mechanism for the organization of the relationship between producers and the ministry's departments, stressing the importance of the association's role in training, agricultural research and evaluation in the field of palms, pointing out to the importance of the existence of a national coordinator on Palm in the ministry to study the challenges faced by palm cultivation in Sudan and work to resolve the. The minister referred to the importance of palm research center to benefit from the organizations and the private sector to add value to palm cultivation. For his part Dr. Al-Sheikh pointed to the importance of benefiting from the Khalifa International Prize Festival in developing palm cultivation in Sudan, attracting international support in the work of the crop value chain and encouraging the private sector to introduce new varieties.