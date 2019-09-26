Sudan: Sovereignty Council to Hold Regular Meeting On Thursday

25 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereignty Council will hold a regular meeting Thursday in Nyala city, the capital of South Darfur State.

The meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of the Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fatah Al-Burhan Abdul-Rahman as first meeting outside Khartoum State.

SUNA learned that the Sovereignty Council will discuss the issues included in the agendas of the meeting, besides a hearing on the security situation which is to be presented by the security committee in the state.

It is to be noted that the Nayala meeting is part of a plan set by the council to inspect the situations on the ground in all states.

