Sudan: Prime Minister - Sudan Is Ready to Cooperate With World Bank

25 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has renewed Sudan readiness for cooperation with the World Bank for the interest of the interest of the country.

This came during his meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly with the Director of the World Bank, David Malpass, who affirmed the World Bank readiness to support the programs of the transitional period government in Sudan.

He said that the World Bank will work with the transitional government to enhance and strengthen the Sudanese economy.

