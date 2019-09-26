Sudan: Gen. Kabbashi Appreciates Progress of Relations Between Sudan and Turkey

25 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, has hailed the progress achieved in the Sudanese - Turkish relations in all domains.

This came during his meeting Wednesday at the Republican Palace with the Ambassador of Turkey to Sudan, Nazir Oglu,

In a press statement after the meeting, the Ambassador of Turkey said that the meeting has discussed means of cementing the bilateral relations in various fields and the joint projects in the defence, agricultural, mining, educational, health and tourism fields.

He said that Turkey will continue to support Sudan and its people, adding that his country looks forward for permanent and stable relations with Sudan, especially after formation of the transitional power structures at the sovereign and executive levels.

