Nigeria: Ugwuanyi Swears in 19 Commissioners, Other Aides

26 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Gideon Arinze

Enugu — Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday swore in 19 commissioners and other aides.

Other EXCO members that took oath of office and oath of allegiance included the Chief of Staff, Dr. Festus Uzor and eight Special Advisers (SAs).

The governor also announced the appointment of Mr. Chuks Ugwuoke, a former commissioner for information under former Governor Sullivan Chime, as his Chief Press Secretary.

The governor, however, did not assign portfolios to the commissioners and SAs, except for Mr. Militus Eze, who was appointed Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General.

Ugwuanyi said that the portfolios would be assigned to them at the end of a three-day strategic retreat for the executive members that would start on September 26.

The governor said that his administration was making efforts to achieve its electoral promises within the remaining period of his tenure.

He urged the commissioners to take a cue from the performance of those that worked in his first term, adding that his victory at the 2019 governorship election was because of his first term leadership strides.

Ugwuanyi urged them to pursue honesty and transparency as his administration would not tolerate corruption in any form.

The newly sworn in Commissioners were Chief Miletus Ezugworie Eze; Mr. Greg Nnaji; Chijioke Edeoga; Chidi Aroh; Emeka Mamah; Mr. Vitus Okechi; Mr. Solomon Izuchukwu Onah; Princess Peace Nnaji; Dr. Charles O. C. Egumgbe; Mathias Ekweremadu; Uchechukwu Ogbonna; Mrs. Mabel Chinwe Agbo; Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune; Prof. Uchenna Eze; Peter Okonkwo; Mr. Obi Carl kama; Mr. Ugonna Ibe; Dr. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam and Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu.

The Special Advisers include, Mrs. Olangwa N. Ezekwu; Mr. Uwakwe Ukuta Azikiwe; Mr. Uchenna Emmanuel Ogbodo; Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh; Mrs. Maryrose Obiageli Abba; Stephen Oluchukwu Oruruo; and Paschal Okechukwu Ukwuani.

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Eze described their appointment as a rare privilege that would enable them to deliver good governance to the people of the state and pledged their loyalty and dedication to the administration.

While three women made the list of commissioners, 10 out of the 19 served in the first tenure of the governor.

