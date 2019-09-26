Tanzania: Minister Warns Illegal Alternative Bags Producers

MINISTER of State in the Vice- President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr George Simbachawene has issued a 14-day ultimatum to producers and suppliers of alternative bags to ensure they comply with all set standards including putting manufacturer's label.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam shortly after his tour at Dar es Salaam Port, Mr Simbachawene said illegal bags production denies revenues to government and weakens local industries.

"We must know who is producing and supplying these alternative bags, the legally registered producers are missing out revenues due to illegal producers and suppliers," he said.

Apart from the order in question, Minister Simbachawene said after the grace period, his office will conduct an operation to uncover the unscrupulous people behind the move who are defying the set standards.

He said their products will be destroyed and legal measures will be taken.

Mr Simbachawene ordered National Environment Management Council (NEMC), officials dealing with inspection of imported good to work 24 hours at the Port of Dar es Salaam in collaboration with other government agencies to ensure there is no importation of illegal goods.

"The Port efficiency is measured on its keenness in handling imported and exported goods. If necessary labour force should be beefed up to make sure that the desired efficiency is met," he said.

According to the Minister, no stone would be left unturned when it comes to dishonest workers who sabotage government efforts in boosting revenue collections.

He pointed out that regulations governing the matter stipulate that whoever imports, exports or produces alternative package bags should make sure the bags conform to the standards set by Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS).