Tanzania: Minister Warns Illegal Alternative Bags Producers

26 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By A Correspondent, Dar es Salaam

MINISTER of State in the Vice- President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr George Simbachawene has issued a 14-day ultimatum to producers and suppliers of alternative bags to ensure they comply with all set standards including putting manufacturer's label.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam shortly after his tour at Dar es Salaam Port, Mr Simbachawene said illegal bags production denies revenues to government and weakens local industries.

"We must know who is producing and supplying these alternative bags, the legally registered producers are missing out revenues due to illegal producers and suppliers," he said.

Apart from the order in question, Minister Simbachawene said after the grace period, his office will conduct an operation to uncover the unscrupulous people behind the move who are defying the set standards.

He said their products will be destroyed and legal measures will be taken.

Mr Simbachawene ordered National Environment Management Council (NEMC), officials dealing with inspection of imported good to work 24 hours at the Port of Dar es Salaam in collaboration with other government agencies to ensure there is no importation of illegal goods.

"The Port efficiency is measured on its keenness in handling imported and exported goods. If necessary labour force should be beefed up to make sure that the desired efficiency is met," he said.

According to the Minister, no stone would be left unturned when it comes to dishonest workers who sabotage government efforts in boosting revenue collections.

He pointed out that regulations governing the matter stipulate that whoever imports, exports or produces alternative package bags should make sure the bags conform to the standards set by Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.