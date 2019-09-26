Tanzania: Pension Fund Set to Offer High Quality Services

IN a bid to improve performance in offering services, the National Social Security Fund's staff (NSSF), has provided training on cultural change to its staff purposely to realize its goals and targets.

NSSF Director of Human Resources and Administration, Julius Mganga said during a one-day training that the training focuses at bring positive changes among NSSF staff.

"We are focusing at bringing changes in serving our members. NSSF staff are being enabled apply best ways in serving members," he said.

He said NSSF has also involved religious leaders in the training because they are close to the public and thus it would be easier for them to reach people at the grassroots level.

Speaking during the training Sheikh Issa Othuman Issa, the Chief Imam of the Ma'amur Mosque, Upanga Dar es Salaam, said NSSF staff must carry out their duties as required since they are in the office to serve members and the public at large.

During the training, the Rev Gwakisa Mwaipopo of the Eastern Diocese of the East Coast and the Azania Front Movement urged the NSSF staff to work as a team saying unity is a strong pillar in attaining achievements.

One of NSSF staff, Ms Khadija Mwinyi said the training has highlighted various important issues that will enable staff to serve members diligently.