Tanzania: Pension Fund Set to Offer High Quality Services

26 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

IN a bid to improve performance in offering services, the National Social Security Fund's staff (NSSF), has provided training on cultural change to its staff purposely to realize its goals and targets.

NSSF Director of Human Resources and Administration, Julius Mganga said during a one-day training that the training focuses at bring positive changes among NSSF staff.

"We are focusing at bringing changes in serving our members. NSSF staff are being enabled apply best ways in serving members," he said.

He said NSSF has also involved religious leaders in the training because they are close to the public and thus it would be easier for them to reach people at the grassroots level.

Speaking during the training Sheikh Issa Othuman Issa, the Chief Imam of the Ma'amur Mosque, Upanga Dar es Salaam, said NSSF staff must carry out their duties as required since they are in the office to serve members and the public at large.

During the training, the Rev Gwakisa Mwaipopo of the Eastern Diocese of the East Coast and the Azania Front Movement urged the NSSF staff to work as a team saying unity is a strong pillar in attaining achievements.

One of NSSF staff, Ms Khadija Mwinyi said the training has highlighted various important issues that will enable staff to serve members diligently.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.