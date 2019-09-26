Tanzania: JPM Appoints New NBS Board Chairperson

26 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Dr Amina Msengwa, the new chairperson of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), board of directors.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Secretary, Ambassador John Kijazi, the new NBS board chairperson replaces Mr Andrew Massawe whose term has expired.

Dr Msengwa heads the University of Dar es Salaam's Statistics department.

NBS is an autonomous, public institution mandated to coordinate the production and dissemination of official statistics in Tanzania.

The vision of the NBS is to become a one-stop centre for official statistics in Tanzania.

NBS aims to produce high-quality official statistics and services that meet needs of national and international stakeholders.

The NBS also undertakes censuses and surveys in order to, among other uses, facilitate evidence-based planning and decision making, and monitoring and evaluation of National and International Development Programmes such as National Vision, 2025, National Five-Year Development Plans, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

