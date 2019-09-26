Tanzania: Maasai Pastoralists Suffer Major Eye Problems, Eye Experts

26 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hazla Omar in Arusha

WHEN special health and eye clinics were conducted among 1000 residents of the six remote villages of Monduli District in Arusha Region, it was discovered that the mostly nomadic Maasai residents in the area have no major medical condition apart from eye ailments.

The non-government, youth focused organisation of Vijana Assembly, in conjunction with Lions Clubs of Arusha and Dar-es-Salaam, carried out a free eye clinic for nearly 1,000 residents in the six villages mapped within the remote Lepurko Ward of Monduli District over the weekend, where eye problems and sight impairment stood out as a leading medical problem among the pastoralists.

Held at the Losimingori village, the free eye testing exercise benefitted more than 800 people from Nanja, Lepurko, Mbuyuni, Duka-Moja, Eng'arooji and Losimingori villages, as well as surrounding areas.

The Director of Vijana Assembly, Mbayani Tayai said they decided to undertake eye services in the mostly nomadic Maasai community because the residents of the villages led a lifestyle which was rather destructive to their eyes and sight.

"I grew up in these villages, where people endure dust, flies, contaminated water and strong sunlight hitting them directly onto their eyeballs, and as a result many suffer eye problems and related illnesses," pointed out Tayai.

He explained that the eye clinics were conducted by Vijana Assembly in association with Tanzania Diabetes Association (TDA), Peri-Urban Ambulatory Nexus Tanzania (PANETA) and the Lions Clubs of Arusha and Dar-es-Salaam.

The organisations linked with the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Hospital (Kwa Father Babu), of Arusha in case of serious eye ailments that may need surgical operations, such as cataract, and this further medical referral for patients was also offered free of charge.

Ms Bhavika Sajan from the Lions Club of Dar-es-Salaam said apart from the medical testing, they offered free glasses to people who needed them, medication and eye drops as well as footing hospital bills of patients referred to hospitals for treatments.

"Of all the ailments we tested, the Maasai do not really seem to suffer diabetic conditions or obesity, but when it comes to eye problems, it is almost a disaster for these communities," stated Ms Sajan.

On his part, Manish Chavde of the Lions Club of Arusha said they anticipated a huge challenge as far as reaching out to the nomadic pastoralists was concerned.

"Because we understand that they usually live very far apart and are constantly on the move, but the huge turnout we experienced during the clinics was encouraging," he added.

One of the patients tested during the free clinics, Eliphas Lengima from Losimingori admitted that eye problems really trouble them, "But when I was fitted with a pair of glasses, I can suddenly see clearly and I am able to read perfectly," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

