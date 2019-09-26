Uganda Has People With Welcoming Faces, Hearts - Ssekandi Tells CPC Delegates

The Vice President of Uganda Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has told Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) delegates to always put Uganda on top of their must-visit list because of its beautiful scenery, climate and people.

"You're in a country with very nice climate, amazing flora and fauna, with people that have welcoming faces and hearts. I wish to appreciate your consideration to take off time and see nice places of Uganda like the Equator, Uganda Martyrs Shrine, source of the Nile, to mention but a few. Please take them as an appetizers and whenever you go back to your respective countries, plan to return to Uganda for your holidays. Remember that peace and security is assured," he said.

Mr Ssekandi made the remarks in his welcoming speech to the CPC delegates who had visited Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) Nkozi Campus, the Equator and Maya Nature Resort in Mpigi District on Wednesday.

"Uganda; small as it appears on the world map, is a unique country with two hemispheres. You have witnessed this after visiting the Equator," he added.

Commonwealth Parliamentarians including Mahendra Prasad from Jharkhand state and B.N. Pandey of Bihar state in India, also lauded Uganda Martyrs University for being exemplary in protecting the environment.

The appreciation was made after delegates paid a visit to the university which they toured and later in the afternoon, planted trees at the faculty of agriculture.

The trees were provided by Mawokota South MP John Bosco Lubyayi Seguya, who urged people to plant trees in their homes to conserve the environment.

"You should plant at least one tree at your home in a month. By the end of the year, one shall have 12 trees. These ones will help in getting back our lost green natural cover. One by one makes a bundle ... Let's join hands in protecting ourselves against global warming, floods, drought and famine through planting more trees because they're taken as our life protectors," Mr Lubyayi said.

He also said Parliament decided to plant trees at UMU because it is referred to as a university with the greenest campus in the country with great care to nature. It is located along the Equator on the shores of Lake Victoria which is a direct link with the 'Centre of the World' with an environmentally friendly campus ideal for studying, learning and reflection.

According to Rev. Fr. Joseph Ssembatya, Deputy Vice Chancellor, UMU in her 25 years of existence, has developed into a reputable institution in the region. In 2016, given her track record of excellence and making a difference in society, UMU, through a very competitive process was selected by the World Bank to host the African Centre of Excellence in Agro-ecology and Livelihood Systems. At the same time, the University hosts a UN Centre of Expertise for Mainstreaming Education for Sustainable Development in Greater Masaka.