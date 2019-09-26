Uganda: Two Dead, 14 Injured After UPDF Soldiers Fired Bullets in Pursuit of Fish Traders

Two people have been confirmed dead and 14 others injured after UPDF soldiers attached to fisheries department fired bullets in pursuit of fish traders in Tooro Semliki game reserve.

Police Spokesperson for Rwenzori west region, Ms Lydia Tumushabe said one person was shot in the head while another died after the driver of the truck lost control and it overturned several times.

According to police, the injured were admitted to different hospitals and clinics in Karugutu trading centre and Fort Portal regional referral hospital after the Sunday incident.

"Murder by shooting was reported by UPDF fisheries enforcement team who were pursuing people who were on a lorry suspected to be taking immature fish to Tooro Semliki game reserve at about 3.30pm on September 22, 2019. Two people died at the scene," said Ms Tumushabe.

She added, "The bodies were taken to Fort Portal regional hospital mortuary for postmortem".

Police said the lorry driver lost control and it overturned killing one person and injuring 14 others.

"One person Abib Togif Swaleh was shot in the head as per the post mortem report we got yesterday (Tuesday). The wreckage of the Fuso truck Reg No UAY 268 N is still parked at the scene of crime and will be moved tomorrow (Thursday) to police station," Ms Tumushabe said on Wednesday.

One of the victims was buried at Nyahuka in Bundibugyo District while the other was buried at Karugutu in Ntoroko District.

"No suspect arrested yet but investigations are underway," Ms Tumushabe added.

When contacted, the district chairman, Mr Timothy Kyamwanywa described the incident as unfortunate before accusing the soldiers of carelessness.

"It is so unfortunate that our people can die so easily at the careless hands of the UPDF. The traders saw suspicious people in a civilian vehicle stopping them and sped off for safety. In their pursuit, soldiers fired bullets leading to the death of two people while others survived with injuries," he said.