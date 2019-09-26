Liberia: EU Extends Application Deadline for Young Media Professionals Awareness

The Delegation of the European Union to Liberia (EU), in collaboration with the Government of Liberia through its National Authorizing Office (NAO) announces an extension in the application deadline for the "Young Media Professionals Awareness Campaign" from 30 September to 15 October.According to a press release, the campaign seeks to fill eight temporary positions with young media professionals from the EU and Liberia, with excellent journalistic and interpersonal skills, who will contribute to highlighting the European Union's development support to Liberia.

Program Manager Ms. Vera Kellen says, the original deadline of 30 September has been extended to 15 October to give Europeans and Liberians ample time to apply for the Campaign. "Though we have received a good number of applications, we'd like to see more women apply. A key component of the program is gender balance", Ms. Kellen said.

However, Ms. Kellen also noted that several applications that have been submitted so far lack the required documents called for in the recruitment announcement. The deadline extension will allow those who have already applied to ensure they have submitted the required documents, as called for in the announcement, so they may be considered for the program.

The EU-Liberia Partnership cooperates with Blanquerna Ramon Llull University in Barcelona, Spain, to assist with the selection process of candidates from EU Member States, while a committee of veteran journalists from key media institutions and universities will conduct the selection process in Liberia. Candidates will be vetted by both entities.

Details about the programme, eligibility requirements and application guidelines can be found on the Executive Mansion website. Interested candidates that meet the eligibility criteria are strongly advised to apply by the 15 October 2019 deadline.

To bring forward the positive impact of the EU-Liberia Partnership, ongoing for many decades, eight young media professionals between the ages of 20-35 will be selected both from the EU and Liberia. The young media professionals will receive media equipment, training and stipend, and will travel across Liberia for two weeks and visit key Liberian media outlets to present the results of their research and reporting.

Making remarks at the launch of the Campaign recently, Program Manager, Ms. Vera Kellen, said, "A key responsibility of the Young Media Professionals selected is to conduct research on the five thematic areas, visit EU-funded programs and bring back compelling multimedia content that illustrates the human impact of these programs for wider distribution."

During the campaign, which will last 30 days, the selected Young Media Professionals from the EU Member States and Liberia will not only uncover and report stories about the positive changes in Liberia, but they will also enjoy experiencing intercultural exchange opportunities.

The EU has been supporting Liberia's development since 1973 and for the budget period 2014-2020, the EU has allocated 279 million Euros for Good Governance, Agriculture, Forestry, Education, Energy and Transport sectors in the country. EU Press Release