Liberia: DKT Liberia Observes Contraception Week

DKT (DrakumahKamahTyia) Anglophone West Africa in collaboration with the Family Health Division of the Ministry of Health and the Swedish Embassy near Monrovia is observing weeklong contraception awareness in the country beginning with two days training on post-abortion care for over 20 skilled healthcare providers.The training, which ended Tuesday, 24 September was conducted by a South African, VeziMakalima, Regional Sales Consultant for Southern Africa.

Country Manager Antonio Turcott says DKT Anglophone West Africa with office in Accra, Ghana is introducing new family planning products for the Liberian market, including Kiss Condoms and Fiesta Lubes at affordable prices.Mr. Turcott explains that the program was officially launched on 5 September 2019 in Mamba Point, Monrovia, graced by UNFPA, the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, and the Liberia Midwives Association, among other partners.

He says the target is to train about 870 health care providers in Liberia and engage in vigorous public education, working with the Ministry of Education, Street Child, and school authorities to provide family planning education, particularly to the youth."This training will educate them on contraceptive methods and offer quality family planning services that will have impact on the youth, because 60 percent of the Liberian population is youth who are future of the country", notes Country Manager Turcott.

Liberia faces challenges of teenage and unwanted pregnancies characterized by prevalence of school dropouts and maternal mortality, including single parenthood. The situation is rapidly worsened by rape and other forms of sexual and gender based violence."We are creating family planning awareness in representative communities for behavioral change", he adds.

Available statistic shows that one in every three (1in 3) Liberian teenagers have experienced a pregnancy whether wanted or not.

DKT Anglophone West Africa is currently active in six of Liberia's 15 counties, including Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bong, Nimba and Lofa, respectively.

It has scheduled three-day post-abortion care training, beginning Wednesday to Friday, this week at Redemption Hospital in the Borough of New Kru Town, Bushrod Island.Mr. Turcott also says there will be sex education talks at TM-Mall, among other public education activities on family Planning methods and contraceptive products DKT has brought for the Liberian market.

The company has a Call Center in Monrovia that the public may contact for advice and education thru Lone Star Cell MTN #5585.DKT Anglophone West Africa expanded its reach to serve Sierra Leone and Liberia in 2018 and DKT Ghana generated 642, 761 couple years of promotion in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Contraceptive prevalence in the three countries ranks from 23 percent (Ghana), 20 percent (Liberia) and 16.5 percent (Sierra Leone), respectively.In Liberia, it is the most comprehensive supplier of Family Planning commodities, including condoms, EC, OCP, Implants, IUD, MVA Kit, Misoprostol tablets and Combipacks.