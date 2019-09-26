Liberia: 60, 000 Housing Units' Construction Insight

-NHA discloses

National Housing Authority (NHA) Managing Director Madam Celia Coffey Brown has disclosed here that the construction of housing units for low income earners has kicked off in the country.She made the disclosure in an interview with reporters on 25 September at the Monrovia City Hall during the 7th Program Steering Committee of Cities Alliance.According to Madam Coffey Brown, the company that is supposed to build the 60,000 housing units has already constructed 300 units in the Towel Hill Community and 500 in Schefflin.

According to the NHA boss, her office is expected to convene a special housing forum that is meant to bring together investors, stakeholders and bankers.Madam Coffey Brown explains that the forum is aimed at educating people that are expected to take these houses on the means by which investors can get their money that has been invested in the project.

Madam Brown did not disclose when the construction of the housing units is expected to be completed, but she says the construction is taking place within three months of her ascendancy as NHA's Managing Director.Madam Coffey Brown asserts that as the economy here gets better, the NHA hopes to construct more housing units to ensure that all Liberians can acquire one for their comfort.

Meanwhile, there were several presentations made at the 7th Program Steering Committee of Cities Alliance held at the Monrovia City Hall by the government and partners.The presentations included the midterm evaluation of preliminary findings by Mr. Miyonga Jonathan; YMCA Liberia; Cities Alliance CUF project by Fred Abankwa and Federation of Petty Traders and Informal Workers Union of Liberia.

Other presentations were made by Habitat for Humanity International Affordable Housing by Mr. Ndote Mathew as well as Cities Alliance -Capacity Building by Ms. Yondeh Moore; Cities Alliance-Solid Waste Management services and waste to energy by Mr. Christian Yeakula, among others.By Emmanuel Mondaye-Edited by Winston W. Parley