Somalia: Minister Courts Qatar Investors

26 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Sadik Warfa has announced the East African country's interest to enhance economic relations with Qatar and to forge joint co-operation in the field of labour and skills development.

In a meeting with Qatar Chamber yesterday, Warfa lauded the co-operation ties between Qatar and Somalia in several areas, which aim to promote trade relations by introducing Qatari investors to investment opportunities in Somalia.

During the meeting, Warfa elaborated on Somalia's business climate in the presence of Qatar Chamber first vice chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari and Somalian ambassador Abdul Razak Farah Ali.

Qatar Chamber first vice chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari receives Somalia's Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Sadik Warfa and Somalian ambassador Abdul Razak Farah Ali during a meeting in Doha yesterday.

The minister briefed also reviewed "promising investment opportunities" in Somalia in key sectors, such as agriculture, animal production, and fishery. Warfa expressed hope that the meeting with Qatari businessmen would represent "a positive step towards enhancing co-operation between the two sides."

Al-Kuwari said the Qatari private sector welcomes potential partnerships with Somali investors. He said Somalia's potential and its natural resources enable it to become an investment destination for Qataris and attract projects for common interest and mutual benefit.

He said Qatari companies contribute significantly to major projects established in the country. He added that "increasing activity" of Qatari private sector companies have opened ways for qualified Somali labour to contribute to the development of Qatar.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

