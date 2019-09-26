Kenya's Most Popular Smartphone Revealed

Nairobi — THE Neon has emerged the most popular and affordable smartphone in Kenya, according to a leading mobile network operator.

Safaricom announced that it has sold more than 600 000 of these smartphones in 2019.

The explosion in the Neon's popularity comes after Safaricom revamped its lineup in April 2019 to introduce it as the most affordable 4G smartphone in the country at KSh 3 999 (US$38,48).

"We introduced the Neon Smartphone range to cater to customers seeking quality and reliable smartphones at an affordable price," said Michael Joseph, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer.

"The devices are especially designed to appeal to first-time smartphone users and have been received quite well, emerging as our most preferred smartphone range," he added.

Neon smartphones are, according to Safaricom, tailored to offer an optimum combination of screen-size, battery capacity, device storage, camera and phone memory at low prices

In recent months, Safaricom has partnered with Google(tm) to deliver an optimized variety of Android(tm) known as Android(tm) (Go edition) on the Neon devices.

The Neon range are also rated the most affordable Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) capable devices in Kenya.

VoLTE was launched in June.