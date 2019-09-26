Nigerian Air Force Destroy Insurgents' Logistics Base, Training Camp in Borno

26 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed a major Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Logistics Base and Training Camp at Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Daramola, an air commodore, said the operation was executed on Wednesday by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

" The airstrike was executed after credible intelligence reports had established that a section of the settlement was serving as a training camp for the terrorists.

" While some buildings within the camp were being used to store their fuel, arms and ammunition as well as other logistics supplies.

" The pre-attack surveillance showed scores of fighters attempting to flee the location upon hearing the sound of the attack aircraft.

" They were engaged by the attack aircraft in successive passes, neutralising many of them.

" The terrorists' logistics supply store, which was also hit, was seen engulfed in flames due to the raid," he said.

The spokesperson said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

