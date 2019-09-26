Nigeria: You're a True Awoist - Buhari to Fasanmi

26 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly congratulates national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, Ayorinde Fasanmi, who turns 94 on September 27, 2019, commending him for consistently projecting the noble and progressive ideas of Obafemi Awolowo.

President Buhari joins family, friends, professional and political associates of the pharmacist, who joined politics to serve the nation at a young age, and has demonstrated his love for the country by working for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and holding leaders to account on their promise of good governance.

As a legislator, who served in the House of Representatives and Senate, the president believes Mr Fasanmi's focus on people has shaped his life philosophy and politics, noting that government can only remain relevant when it caters for the needs of the vulnerable and voiceless.

President Buhari extols Mr Fasanmi's courage in standing for democratic governance and fighting for democratic ideals and values, praying that the Almighty God will grant him longer life, good heath and strength to keep serving the nation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.