Nigerian Army to Extend 'Operation Positive Identification' Nationwide

Damaturu — The Nigerian Army has said it would extend its 'Operation Positive Identification' across the six geopolitical regions to reduce crimes in the country.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Trust, on Thursday.

Musa said the operation would check out for bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers as well as other sundry crimes across the geographical regions.

"The NA, once again, use this opportunity to enjoin all Nigerians not to panic on seeing an increased presence of military personnel and other security agencies as well as movement of Military vehicles /hardwares.

"The NA wishes to reassure the nation of her commitment and determination to secure the country, protect lives and properties of all Nigerians (which in addition to training of her personnel) is one of the basis for the exercises" the statement read.