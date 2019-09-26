Liberia: Dillon's Kakakoro

opinion

Fowls, including wild and domesticated ones, feed on a variety of insects including bugs and even perhaps beetles. But there is a particular kind of bug or beetle no wild or domesticated fowl would dare attempt to swallow. Just about every ethnic group is familiar with the characteristic of this bug and they all know that fowls especially chickens do not dare mess with it. This is because the bug, once swallowed, cannot go down the digestive tract, neither can the fowl regurgitate it. Its strangulating effect eventually leads to death.

The Kpelle word for this bug is KaKaKoro. A popular play song amongst kids goes like this... "KaKaKoro teh va Kpaylay" literally meaning, KaKaKoro, chickens dare not swallow".

Senate newbie, Darius Dillon's gambit he has thrown out to his colleagues in the national Legislature appears to be strongly resonating with the public but chances that the rest of his colleagues will follow suit remain highly suspect and for good reasons too. Already, some of his colleagues have reportedly expressed disagreement and have vowed to ignore his call which they see as a play to the galley. Some are even threatening his removal by a "Joint Resolution".

Whatever the case may be, there can be no denying that Senator Dillon's stance has created much discomfort for many of his colleagues who may find it extremely difficult weaning themselves off a US$15,000 monthly dose of cash to settle for less than half a dose.

Liberian legislators rank amongst the highest paid in Africa and perhaps the world. For a poor country of 3.5 million people, most of who live on less than a dollar per day, a monthly paycheck of fifteen thousand US dollars per legislator can rightly be considered nothing less than predatory.

And it is for this reason that Senator Dillon's statement appears to be resonating so well with the public. Interestingly, some legislators who have hitherto prided themselves as bearers of the people's trust have remained mute, at least publicly, in response to Senator Dillon's "KaKaKro".

So far there is only one legislator who has not only expressed support for the Montserrado County Senator but has vowed to follow suit -- it is Representative Yekeh Kolubah. Other legislators have remained quiet and there is no telling whether they will yield to public pressure to fall in line especially in view of threats by the voting public to deny those non-compliant legislators a second term.

Senator Dillon's move has clearly raised the bar, but he may yet find himself confronted with even greater challenges other than salary and benefit cuts. Such challenges may come in the form of brown envelopes to grease the palms in order to ensure the passage of certain bills in favor of vested interests.

In the eyes of his detractors, Senator Dillon is seeking cheap popularity at the expense of his colleagues, some of who lack the courage and stamina to take him head on. However there is no dispute that the Senator's move has earned him plaudits from the public and placed a heavy burden on the heads of his colleagues.

Perhaps public threats of rejection at the polls may be sufficient to move some legislators into complementary mode and yield to public pressure to follow suit. Whatever the case, Senator Dillon by his action has thrown out a gambit that may prove to be in essence a "KaKaKro". Only those with "large throats" and strong regurgitating abilities (true patriots) can dare venture.