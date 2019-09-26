Liberia: Donamisports Donates Sports Equipment to Amputee National Team

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister G. Andy Quamie and DonamiSports president Doc Lawson display some of the items they received.

DonamiSports has donated several sports equipment to the Amputees National Team of Liberia ahead of the team's departure to Angola for the 5th Africa Amputees Cup of Nations.

The items, including crutches, training kits and football were presented to the team on Wednesday, September 25, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Doc Lawson, president of DonamiSports, said the donation is part of his sporting organization's continuous support to all sectors of sports in Liberia. DonamiSports, for the last decade, has brought several sports equipment in Liberia for Grassroots soccer league in slum communities, the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) and other sporting organizations.

The players and officials of the Amputee national team were excited about the donation and thanked Lawson for the kind gesture.

Lawson encouraged the Amputees team to do their best and properly represent Liberia at the continental tournament and ensure that they retain the title and bring it home.

Liberia are the defending champions of the Africa Amputees Cup of Nations, which they have won three times in the last four years and will be hoping to get another at this year's campaign slated for September 30 to October 14.

The players and officials of the Amputee national team were excited about the donation and thanked Lawson for the kind gesture.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, G. Andy Quamie, who represented the Government of Liberia during the donation, thanked Mr. Lawson for the partnership and the continuous support to sports and community services in Liberia.

Deputy Minister Quamie also used the occasion to call on other Liberians both home and abroad to follow the footsteps of Mr. Lawson by contributing to the growth and development of sports in the country.

The 18-man Liberia Amputee Football delegation, headed by Assistant Sports Minister James Toe, five officials and 12 players, is expected to depart for Angola on September 28, 2019.

Angola (continental runner-up and world champion-Mexico 2018), Liberia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Kenya and Niger, are the countries expected to participate in the continental showpiece.