Liberia: 'Five New Eye Clinics in Sight'

-Dr. Mosoka Fallah said as he appreciated Low Cost Village for the job.

Dr. Mosoka Fallah has promised to construct five new eye clinics in the country for not only less fortunate people, but even for others who can afford to pay for the treatment.

Dr. Fallah made the disclosure on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the dedicatory ceremony of Refuge Place International Clinics, which was built in Low Cost Village, near Bentol, Montserrado County. One of the clinics will be built in Saclepea, Nimba County, while the rest will be spread across the country.

"I have received the blessing of partnering with one of my former instructors at Harvard University to build five eye clinics in this country in five years, and the services to be provided will be of international standard," he said as the audience, among whom former Vice President Joseph Boakai was seated, applauded.

Dr. Fallah said it was the residents of Low Cost Village who labored to provide the local materials for the construction of the clinics.

"The people of Low Cost Village are resilient people because they fixed the bricks, hauled water and built this clinic. My NGO, the Refuge Place International, honors these people since they made it possible for us to spend far less than what we even thought we could have spent on building this clinic," he said.

Former President William R. Tolbert built the Low Cost Village for low income earners of his government (1971-1980).

"When I dreamed of starting my NGO, which is involved in improving the health sector through the construction and equipment of clinics across Liberia, it was a 78-year-old woman who put on the torch. I met her at a big bus station in the U.S. and through that meeting my dream began yielding fruits," he said.

"Lara Olson from the U.S.," Fallah said, "gave us the first ambulance, and she is still doing a lot more. In fact, a lot more people, including a 90-year-old bottle seller in the U.S., are supporting us," he said.

Fallah said that Madam Olson wanted to come to Liberia to build a playground, but for each time she thought about visiting Liberia, she saw only disaster, war, etc.

The new Refuge Place International Clinic in Low Cost Village, Bentol, rural Montserrado County

Fallah is a part-time lecturer at Harvard University, his alma matter, and is also the deputy director for technical services at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

He informed his audience that because he read in a few newspapers recently that a man died in Lofa while swimming across a river to save the life of his wife, who was in labor pain, his NGO will build a clinic there anytime soon as well as equip it for the locals.

Apart from the Saclepea facility, some of the clinics will be built in Arthington, Montserrado County, while others would be built in Lofa County.

Former Vice President Joseph Boakai described Dr. Fallah as "a blessing to the country."