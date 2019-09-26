Ghana: Rehabilitation of Roads Begins in Ayawaso West

Rehabilitation of selected roads has begun in the Ayawaso West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The project which would involve asphalting of roads at the cost of GH¢2,993,199,06, is being funded from the assembly's internally generated fund and expected to be completed in three months.

The roads include the Kwabla Avenue, the May-Kwabla Link, the Glifford Tetteh Tunemete Street, the Tunemete Link and the Adumua loop.

The others are the West Land Bypass link, the Pawpaw street and the Prisons Central road.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah, who performed the ground breaking ceremony yesterday, said the project formed part of the government's commitment to transform the area.

"The impact of the poor road network was greatly affecting economic activities as such must be immediately addressed," she added.

Ms Owusu-Ahenkorah said the construction of 5.0 kilometres of the selected roads would come as a huge relief to the residents, commuters and motorist, particularly the chiefs and members of transport unions, who had called on the assembly to take immediate action on the roads.

"I must commend the chiefs and assembly members for supporting the initiative to take this bold and giant step, to prove to the community that the taxes they pay are being put to judicious use," she added.

Mrs Owusu-Ahenkorah urged the residents to continue honouring their tax obligation to enable the assembly generate money to address the infrastructure challenges confronting the area.

She urged the residents to bear with the assembly on possible inconveniences that the project would pose, and charged the contractor to ensure that the project was completed on schedule.

The Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff, Mr Frank Asiedu Bekoe, urged the assembly to remain focused and to use resources judiciously.

"You are fulfilling the President's vision of equal development for every part of the country, every promise made by the government will be fulfilled to ensure that 2020, President Nana Addo gets another term to completely develop the country."

The Member of Parliament for the area, Lydia Seyram Alhassan commended government and the assembly for the effort at improving roads in the area.