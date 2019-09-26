Ghana: 'Employ Sign Language Interpreters to Provide Services to Deaf Community'

26 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD) has called on the Ministry of Finance to give clearance for the employment of sign language interpreters trained by the association to institutions to enable them provide services to the deaf community.

According to the association, teachers posted to schools for the deaf and other institutions do not have sufficient proficiency in the sign language to effectively teach course contents to deaf children.

A statement signed and issued by Juventus Duorinaah, Executive Director, GNAD, in Accra on Monday, said this hinders participation of deaf students in school activities, including access to lectures.

To make matters worse, it said some public universities were still using students as sign language interpreters for deaf students instead of employing qualified interpreters.

The statement was on the occasion of the marking of this year's International Day of Sign Language (IDSL).

It said GNAD has invested in the training and certifying of Ghanaian sign language interpreters through various projects, including its programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The provision of sign language services, it said, was critical in promoting an inclusive society adding that it increases the socioeconomic opportunities for the deaf community.

However, the statement explained that presently, only 20 per cent of deaf children of school going age were in school while the remaining 80 per cent were out of schools or in community schools with no access to sign language teachers with the required skills.

In addition, there were no national and regional assessment centres to undertake screening for early identification of deafness for early language and other interventions, it added.

Further to that, deaf National Health Insurance Scheme subscribers were unable to communicate and interact with their physicians as a result of the absence of qualified sign language interpreters stating that the situation hinders quality of healthcare and prevents deaf persons from making informed decision and take control over their health.

Currently, the statement said, the national policy mandating public and private media outlets to extend their services to the deaf population was weak and non-binding making the media inaccessible to the deaf community.

It further asked parliament to hold other organs and institutions of government accountable for their failure to introduce Ghanaian sign language services into operations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.